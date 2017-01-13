Lowellville wins third in a row; increases their record to 5-6

The Rockets will travel to Campbell to take on Memorial on Tuesday.

By Published:
Lowellville Rockets High School Basketball

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville has won three consecutive games following their 74-58 win tonight over Mineral Ridge. The Rockets began the season with a 0-4 mark but have won five of their last seven games.

Lowellville was led by their trio of Matt Hvisdak (18), Alex Mamula (17) and Jon Chiclowe (17). Nate Solak added 9 for the victorious Rockets.

The Rams were paced by Jordan Zupko (24) and Christian DiRando (18). DiRando connected on 4 three-point baskets while Zupko made three long distance baskets. Zupko has averaged 22 points over his last three games. DiRando has scored 23 points in his last four.

The Rockets (5-6) will play at Campbell Memorial on Tuesday. Ridge (0-10) will face Springfield on Tuesday also.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s