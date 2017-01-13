Margaret Louise Graff Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Margaret Louise Graff departed this life Friday, January 13, 2017, at her daughter’s home in Sunbury, Ohio.

She was born November 10th, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of John E. and Mary Ann (Hatala) Sneck.

Margaret attended Campbell Memorial High School graduating in the class of 1946. She attended Youngstown College prior to enrolling in and graduating from the Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing in the class of 1950.

Through her career, she was employed at the Mahoning County TB Sanatorium, South Side Hospital, St. Elizabeth Hospital, Little Forest Medical Center and retired from North Side Hospital in 1991.

Margaret was an original member of Holy Family Parish, moved to St. Luke Parish and St. Michael Parish.

Her husband, Paul Gregory Graff, Sr., who she married September 9, 1950, died December 8, 1989.

Prior to her move to Sunbury, she was active with the Retired Nurses Association, Ohio Nurses Association, Boardman Garden Club, the Youngstown Hospital Association Alumni and the Ohio Cultural Alliance.

Margaret is survived by her children, Alice Matey, Mercerville, New Jersey, Mary Kaye (John) Morris, Hubbard, Ohio, Paul (Marilyn) Graff, Canfield, Ohio, Maggie (Frank) Samsonow, Sunbury, Ohio, John (Judy) Graff, Poland, Ohio, Timothy (Joyce), Rockville, Virginia, Christopher (DeeDee), Poland, Ohio and Peter (Jennifer) Poland, Ohio; grandchildren, Laura (Chris Cook) Matey, Diana (Matt) Taggert, Andrew Matey, William, Elise, Thomas and Kirsten Morris, Whitney Graff, Melanie and Emily Samsonow, Attorney Megan (George) Millich, Kaitlin and John Graff, Gene (Ashley) Welch, Jason (Kaitie) Welch, Jacob and Timothy Graff and Keyton and Teegan Graff; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Macchia, Chloe Cook, Calvin Taggert and Emma Welch and by her sister, Geri (Michael) Koss, Austintown, Ohio.

Besides her husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Robert Sneck, a grandson, Kevin Graff and granddaughter, Carolyn Matey.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2017, at Cunnigham-Becker Poland Chapel. A prayer service will take place at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at Holy Family Parish, Poland, Ohio.

Internment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Coitsville, Ohio.

