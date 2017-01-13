Naked man accused of harassing Duquesne University students

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) – A college student in Pittsburgh is facing several charges after he allegedly stripped naked and entered a girls’ campus dormitory.

“It was just a really creepy situation for me,” said Alexis Cox, a freshman at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.

Cox spotted him first, when the elevator doors opened, and he was wearing pants only — no shirt or shoes.

“It was just really creepy because I was in the elevator with this guy,” she said.

Duquesne University Police say Collin McCauley then got off the elevator, took off his pants, peed on the door to the girls dorm and pulled the fire alarm. That unlocked all the doors, allowing him access to the restricted area.

Some girls say he started grabbing them.

“I walk out of my door, and this man who is completely nude is outside of my door and trying to touch me, and it was really scary,” said Alecia Folino, a freshman.

“We saw his boxers on the floor and his pajama pants and pee everywhere,” said Alexis Cook.

Police say McCauley rubbed Folino’s arm and grabbed it. He then ended up walking into the dorm room of two other girls, and grabbing one of them, before wrapping himself in a blanket.

“He came in naked to a girls’ floor. All of us are thinking, not ‘what’s wrong with him?’ like ‘is he going to rape us?’ That’s our first concern,” said freshman Jamie Smith.

Police say McCauley said very little and seemed to be on a controlled substance.

“The indecency that we all had to witness, everyone had to witness, it was just not acceptable under any circumstance,” Cook said.

The 18 year old was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. He was later taken into police custody and charged with indecent exposure, criminal trespass, false alarm to agency of public safety and disorderly conduct.