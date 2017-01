NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man has been found guilty of the rape of a five-year-old girl.

Gilbert Skeins, Jr. was convicted of rape and gross sexual imposition charges on Friday.

Skeins was arrested in April on the charges. He was accused of raping the girl in February of 2016.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m.