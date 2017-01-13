Pa. woman charged in teen’s dismemberment fostered 30 kids

Sara Packer and boyfriend Jacob Sullivan are charged with killing the girl in their home near Philadelphia

By Published:
Sara Packer, charged with killing her teenage daughter in a rape-murder fantasy.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman charged in the rape, murder and dismemberment of her adopted 14-year-old daughter took in 30 foster kids before her then-husband was named a sexual predator.

State officials on Friday confirmed that former adoption worker Sara Packer fostered the children from 2000 to 2010.

The state’s Department of Human Services says it is reviewing the family’s history leading up to the torture death of adopted daughter Grace Packer. Sara Packer and boyfriend Jacob Sullivan are charged with killing the girl in their home near Philadelphia before Packer reported her missing in July.

Grace’s body was found in October, and the couple was charged Sunday after a joint suicide attempt.

Packer’s ex-husband, David, was convicted in 2011 of raping a foster teen and molesting Grace between 2006 and 2010.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s