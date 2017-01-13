Pennsylvania recognizes National Amber Alert Awareness Day

Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Amber Alert System to alert the public of an abducted child has been around for 21 years.

Friday, the Pennsylvania State Police marked its accomplishments on National Amber Alert Awareness Day.

Since Pennsylvania joined the Amber Alert system 15 years ago, there have been 96 abducted children who were successfully returned.

Only police agencies can issue an Amber Alert. They are issued when someone witnesses a child abduction and that child is in imminent danger.

State police say there is one thing parents need to do.

“It’s important that they have a conversation with their children as soon as they are able to,” Corporal Robert Levan of the Pennsylvania State Police said. “Set some ground rules and make them aware of how some of these abductions occur. For example, being approached by a stranger when they are walking home from school, being offered money or asking for directions — these are all very important.”

Amber Alerts are issued a number of ways: on the TV and radio, through text messages and on highway signs.