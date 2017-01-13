Robert N. Harvey, Sr. Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Robert N. Harvey, Sr., 71, passed away unexpectedly at his home early Friday morning, January 13, 2017.

Robert, who was known to many by his middle name, “Neil”, was born March 4, 1945, in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of the late Woodrow and Isabelle Scott Harvey and came to this area with his family as a child.

He was a 1963 graduate of The Rayen School and served in the U.S. Army.

He subsequently worked for Delphi / Packard Electric in Warren for 35 years, retiring in 2006.

Neil was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

He loved riding his motorcycle, enjoyed classic cars and he operated Cityside Motor Cars in Canfield.

Neil enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Mr. Harvey leaves his wife of 48 years, Mary E. Shary Harvey, whom he married May 4, 1968; his son, Robert N. Harvey, Jr. of Austintown; three daughters, Kimberly (Mark) Lefoer of Brimfield, Sharon Harvey of El Cajon, California and Molly (Andrew) Warburton of Brunswick; five grandchildren, Anthony, Mason, Carson, Madison and Adalyn; two brothers, Edward (Marlene) Harvey of Lakewood and Joseph (Jan) Harvey of Boardman and a sister, Judy (Donald) Styka of Youngstown.

Three brothers, Jerry, Richard and David E. Harvey, a sister, Carol Jean Parry, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 16, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, at the funeral home, and will continue at 10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Ave., Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to view and share this obituary, and to send condolences online to Neil’s family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, January 16 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.