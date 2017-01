DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Self-driving cars are the newest craze being tested in markets across the U.S.

If you were sitting in the driver’s seat, would you have the confidence to let go of the steering wheel?

On Monday, WKBN 27 First News Anchor Stan Boney tested¬†Nexteer’s autonomous driving simulator at the auto show.

Watch the above video to find out more about the technology.