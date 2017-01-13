Some roads closed following heavy rains

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several communities are reporting road closures Friday because of high water.

Heavy rains Thursday prompted widespread flooding and many areas are still waiting for water to recede.

Road closures are listed by county below:

COLUMBIANA:

The bridge on Butcher Road, west of Lisbon-Columbiana Road in Leetonia is closed

MAHONING COUNTY:

South Range Road (Route 165), between Route 62 and Route 45 in Green Township

Route 45, just north of Calla Road in Beaver Township

Western Reserve Road, between Youngstown-Salem Road and Knauf Road in Canfield.

The Salt Springs Road exit off of Interstate 680 northbound is closed

TRUMBULL COUNTY:

Addison Road, between Route 82 and Route 62 in Brookfield

Route 46, between Salt Springs Road and McKees Lane in Weathersfield