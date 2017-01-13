Some roads closed following heavy rains

Heavy rains Thursday prompting widespread flooding and many areas are still waiting for water to recede.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several communities are reporting road closures Friday because of high water.

Road closures are listed by county below:

COLUMBIANA:

  • The bridge on Butcher Road, west of Lisbon-Columbiana Road in Leetonia is closed

MAHONING COUNTY:

  • South Range Road (Route 165), between Route 62 and Route 45 in Green Township
  • Route 45, just north of Calla Road in Beaver Township
  • Western Reserve Road, between Youngstown-Salem Road and Knauf Road in Canfield.
  • The Salt Springs Road exit off of Interstate 680 northbound is closed

TRUMBULL COUNTY:

  • Addison Road, between Route 82 and Route 62 in Brookfield
  • Route 46, between Salt Springs Road and McKees Lane in Weathersfield

