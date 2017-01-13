Some roads closed following heavy rains

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several communities are reporting road closures Friday because of high water – a result of torrential rain and melting snow Thursday.
With up to two inches of rain falling in the last 24 hours, many areas are still waiting for water to go down.
Road closures are listed by county below:
COLUMBIANA:
- The bridge on Butcher Road, west of Lisbon-Columbiana Road in Leetonia is closed
MAHONING COUNTY:
- Route 45, just north of Calla Road in Beaver Township
- Western Reserve Road, between Youngstown-Salem Road and Knauf Road in Canfield
- The Salt Springs Road exit off of Interstate 680 northbound is closed
MERCER COUNTY:
- Route 2003 (Mercer Pike) from Dutch Hill Road in Union Township to Brooks Crossing Road in Greenwood Township
- Route 4019 (Methodist Road) from Kennard Road to Salem Road in Sugar Grove Township
TRUMBULL COUNTY:
- Addison Road, between Route 82 and Route 62 in Brookfield
- State Route 87 between State Route 543 and State Route 45
- Pine Avenue SE in Warren
- Several roads near Eagle Creek Road, including a portion of Barclay-Messerly, Nelson Mosier Road, and Braceville-Robinson Road
- Thomas Swift MetroPark in Braceville Township and Canoe City MetroPark in Warren Township are closed until the water recedes and the parks can be cleaned up.
On Pine Avenue in Warren, several cars are stuck due to high water on the road.
Terrance Brown’s red truck is one of them.
“I’m following along with traffic, three cars made it through and then when I was trying to back up so I wouldn’t get stuck, the truck just shut down,” he said.
Flooding happens all the time on Pine Avenue.
“For ten years, I’ve been going around and I just did it again because I knew this is it, but most people don’t see that. And it was on the news last night, so plenty of warning,” said Brad Bevan, who works near the road. “Every time cars get stuck and if there’s one in there, I’m thinking, ‘Oh well.’ But if there’s four, you’re just not using your brain.”
At Perkins Park in Warren, flood waters covered the playground, making it look like the Mahoning River took over. You can barely see the fire hydrant.
Perkins Park flooding
The all too familiar scene forced Michelle Longo to change where she walked today.
“Daily routes’s changed. So the ducks are liking it, but I’m not. So make the best of it, go another route, that’s all.”
Much of Trumbull County remains under a flood warning Friday night, even though some of the water has gone down.
1 thought on “Some roads closed following heavy rains”
Me and my daughter were one of the people who got stuck in the water in PINE AVE. My mom passed thew PINE AVE yesterday and it there was water but not that much as today. But we past thew there and the signs were moved. And my daughter Nilvia Munoz Espinosa was very nervous because there was water coming in the car in the back side. And when she saw the water coming inside the car she got in shock and I immediately call the 911 and told them that my daughter was in shock because there was water coming inside our car . And immediately the police and the fire department came and rescue us and the other family. We thank the Warren city Police and the fire department for rescuing us and the other family before our car will flood and my daughter and I were know that we are going to loose our car but not our lives.