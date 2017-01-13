Some roads closed following heavy rains



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several communities are reporting road closures Friday because of high water – a result of torrential rain and melting snow Thursday.

With up to two inches of rain falling in the last 24 hours, many areas are still waiting for water to go down.

Road closures are listed by county below:

COLUMBIANA:

The bridge on Butcher Road, west of Lisbon-Columbiana Road in Leetonia is closed

MAHONING COUNTY:

Route 45, just north of Calla Road in Beaver Township

Western Reserve Road, between Youngstown-Salem Road and Knauf Road in Canfield

The Salt Springs Road exit off of Interstate 680 northbound is closed

MERCER COUNTY:

Route 2003 (Mercer Pike) from Dutch Hill Road in Union Township to Brooks Crossing Road in Greenwood Township

Route 4019 (Methodist Road) from Kennard Road to Salem Road in Sugar Grove Township

TRUMBULL COUNTY:

Addison Road, between Route 82 and Route 62 in Brookfield

State Route 87 between State Route 543 and State Route 45

Pine Avenue SE in Warren

Several roads near Eagle Creek Road, including a portion of Barclay-Messerly, Nelson Mosier Road, and Braceville-Robinson Road

Thomas Swift MetroPark in Braceville Township and Canoe City MetroPark in Warren Township are closed until the water recedes and the parks can be cleaned up.

On Pine Avenue in Warren, several cars are stuck due to high water on the road.

Terrance Brown’s red truck is one of them.

“I’m following along with traffic, three cars made it through and then when I was trying to back up so I wouldn’t get stuck, the truck just shut down,” he said.

Flooding happens all the time on Pine Avenue.

“For ten years, I’ve been going around and I just did it again because I knew this is it, but most people don’t see that. And it was on the news last night, so plenty of warning,” said Brad Bevan, who works near the road. “Every time cars get stuck and if there’s one in there, I’m thinking, ‘Oh well.’ But if there’s four, you’re just not using your brain.”

At Perkins Park in Warren, flood waters covered the playground, making it look like the Mahoning River took over. You can barely see the fire hydrant.

The all too familiar scene forced Michelle Longo to change where she walked today.

“Daily routes’s changed. So the ducks are liking it, but I’m not. So make the best of it, go another route, that’s all.”

Much of Trumbull County remains under a flood warning Friday night, even though some of the water has gone down.

