Storm Team 27: Cold and dry Friday the 13th

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

After dealing with the heavy rains and severe thunderstorms the entire Valley is saturated and flooding is still a big threat. A cold Friday with some sunshine.

Forecast

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 31

Tonight Mostly cloudy. Low 17

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 33 Low: 22

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 38 Low: 23

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 42 Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 51 Low: 40

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 53 Low: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 48 Low: 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 52 Low 38

