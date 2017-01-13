Storm Team 27: Cold start to the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The colder temperatures will continue for the start of our weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning that will clear out in the northern portions of our area by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Forecast

Friday Night: Partly cloudy

High: 24

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 36

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a drizzle or flurries (20%)

Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 38 Low: 23

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 42 Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (70%)

High: 52 Low: 40

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 49 Low: 50

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

High: 47 Low: 50

Friday : Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 53 Low: 34

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

