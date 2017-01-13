Storm Team 27: Cold with some sun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Heavy rains left the area saturated and flooding is still a big threat. A dry Friday with some sunshine should help the flooding end.

Forecast

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 31

Tonight  Mostly cloudy.  Low  17

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 33    Low: 22

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 38    Low: 23

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 42    Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 51    Low: 40

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 53    Low: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 48    Low: 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy.  High  52  Low  38
