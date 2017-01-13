Thousands of salt lamps recalled from Michaels stores

About 80,000 lamps are being recalled

Michael's is recalling thousands of rock lamps because they pose a possible fire hazard.

(WKBN) – A huge number of Lumiere rock salt lamps sold at Michaels stores are being recalled.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said the dimmer switch on the lamp and/or the outlet plug can overheat and ignite, posing shock and fire hazards.

The commission said about 80,000 lamps are being recalled.

The recall involves three different lamps sold under the brand and SKU and UPC numbers are available to consumers.

The lamps were sold at Michaels stores from July 2016 through November 2016.

No injuries have been reported.

The packaging says the product is a “dimmable, air purifying, natural lamp.”

