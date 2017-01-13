Troopers post rest stop overdose to raise awareness



MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – In an effort to raise public awareness, the Ohio State Highway Patrol published a video on Facebook of an encounter with a man who they say overdosed on heroin while at a rest stop in Miami County.

The incident happened Jan. 7 along Interstate 75.

When troopers approached the vehicle, they discovered two people inside. One of them was unresponsive.

Troopers determined the man was suffering from a heroin overdose and administered two doses of Naloxone.

Emergency services arrived on scene shortly after the doses were administered, and the man was alert and able to speak.

Troopers later identified the man’s 2-year-old daughter, who was at the rest area at the time of the incident.

Since troopers began carrying Naloxone in 2016, they have administered it 39 times.