Troopers seize 144 jars of THC infused beverages on Ohio Turnpike

Troopers seized 144 jars of THC beverages from a stop on the Ohio Turnpike.

ELYRIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 144 jars of THC infused beverages along with other marijuana products during a traffic stop in Elyria.

The vehicle was stopped for speeding just before 5 p.m. Jan. 4.

Troopers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle while they were talking to the driver.

A search of the vehicle revealed the beverage along with 366 grams of ‘shatter” – a marijuana concentrate- and 14 grams of marijuana, all with a street value of $11,000.

Terica Poole, 36, of Akron, was arrested and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana. Both are third degree felonies.

 

