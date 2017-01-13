Warren PD: Cooper thief arrested after home buyer follows him

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man in the process of buying a vacant house in Warren spotted someone stealing cooper pipes from the home and followed him.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Brandon Phillips, was detained at his home and arrested on Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.

The man who followed Phillips told police that he saw Phillips running away from the Homewood Avenue house with a backpack full of cooper pipes. He followed him to Kenilworth Avenue and called police.

Police said Phillips admitted to taking the pipes to support his drug habit.

Phillips was arrested and charged with vandalism.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge in court on Friday.