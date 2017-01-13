Youngstown VA counselor charged with meeting teen for sex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mercer man who worked as peer counselor at the Youngstown VA is facing federal charges, accused of trying to meet who he thought was a teen girl for sex.

Investigators say 37-year-old Carmen Sagnimeni traveled to Brookpark, Ohio to meet an undercover officer who was posing as a teenage girl. The officer, who works for the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, reported receiving a friend request and private chat messages from Sagnimeni.

The officer used the Facebook account to pose as a 14-year-old girl.

According to court records, Sagnimeni told the undercover officer that he was in the military and occasionally worked in the area. He also asked if they could meet up and offered to take her to a waterpark.

In his conversations with the officer, Sagnimeni said he was fearful of falling for her due to the age difference and potential prison sentence, court records said. Investigators said he also communicated with the officer via Kik with the handle “Isiskiller11” and talked about sex with her, saying he would “teach her.”

On December 15, Sagnimeni arranged to meet the officer, despite bad weather conditions. He was arrested at the prearranged meeting place.

Investigators said he was carrying two bottles of lubricant and two condoms.

Sagnimeni admitted to driving to Brookpark to meet the girl, who he believed was 14 to 15 years old. He also admitted to making plans to meet her and get a hotel room at Kalahari on New Year’s Eve, according to court records.

He told investigators that he was having marital issues and wanted to have a relationship with the teen girl.

During an investigation of the National Guard base in Butler where he worked, investigators reported finding a notebook in his locker. The notebook had a list of girls and their locations, and all of the girls were between the ages of 13 and 15, police said.

His superior told investigators that Sagnimeni had mental health issues and was collecting disability payments for PTSD.

Sagnimeni appeared in court on Thursday and has a detention hearing on January 19.

The Youngstown VA couldn’t be reached for comment Friday afternoon.