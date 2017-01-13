Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber names new board members

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Regional Chamber’s Board of Directors has named six new members, as well as officers, for 2017, and also reappointed several members to new terms.

New Members are:

  • Robert Berk, President, Berk Enterprises, Inc.
  • Mike Boddy, General Manager, The Anderson-DuBose Company
  • Rex Ferry, President/CEO, VEC, Inc.
  • Sharon Hrina, Vice President, Mahoning Valley Enterprises, Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley
  • Neil Kaback, CPA, Partner, Cohen & Company
  • Regina Mitchell, President, Warren Fabricating and Machining Corporation

2017 Board Officers are:

  • Chairman: Matthew Love, CFO, North Markets, Mercy Health
  • Immediate Past Chairwoman: Atty. Martha Bushey, Manchester Newman & Bennett, LPA
  • Vice Chairman: Atty. Matthew Blair, Partner, Blair & Latell Co., LPA
  • Vice Chairman: Ed Muransky, CEO, The Muransky Companies
  • Vice Chairman: Doug Sweeney, President, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC
  • Vice Chairman: M. Judson Wallace, President, Vallourec Star LP
  • Treasurer: Theodore Schmidt, Regional President Youngstown, The PNC Financial Services Group

Directors reappointed to new terms include:

  • Esther Buschau, Director of Corporate Marketing, The Cafaro Co.
  • Kevin Helmick, President & CEO, Farmers National Bank
  • Tom Mock, Communications Manager, General Motors Lordstown Complex
  • Ed Muransky, CEO, The Muransky Companies
  • Eric Ryan, President, JAC Management Group
  • Doug Sweeney, President, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC
  • Judson Wallace, President, Vallourec Star, LP

