Boardman PD: Man arrested after 450 bundles of heroin found in car

The police chief also said $3,000 cash was found

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Pittsburgh man was arrested by Boardman police early Saturday morning for drug trafficking.

According to Boardman Police Chief Jack Nichols, a traffic stop of 43-year-old Leonard Sykes Jr. revealed 450 bundles of heroin were in the car.

He was taken to the Mahoning County Jail on a $12,000 bond.

The traffic stop happened at the Shell gas station on Route 224 at South Avenue.

Detectives have not received the case yet, but an official report should be filed on Monday.

