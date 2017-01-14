Cardinal Mooney renovates high school, buys surrounding vacant properties

The plan is to eventually help redevelop the neighborhood between South Avenue and Market Street

As Cardinal Mooney High School renovates its building, the school is also turning its attention to the surrounding neighborhood.

Cardinal Mooney is two-thirds of the way through a $5 million renovation, much of the building’s exterior has already been redone.

Now, Mooney is buying up vacant properties around the school. It recently purchased 15 from the city and the Mahoning County Land Bank for $250 each.

Cardinal Mooney President Mark Oles says for many years Mooney was in Youngstown but not a part of it. Now, he wants to change that culture.

“So, definitely working with the neighborhood groups like YNDC, CCA, Green Youngstown, there’s so many opportunities where we’re not carrying the whole burden but everybody’s sharing the burden,” he said. “We’re part of the leadership teams to make it happen. Our students and our parents are committed to the neighborhood. We want to beautify it because Youngstown is on the rise and there are great things happening here.”

Mooney will initially focus its efforts on Laclede and Dewey Avenues, which are near the school.

The plan is to eventually help redevelop the neighborhood between South Avenue and Market Street that also extends along Canfield Road.

