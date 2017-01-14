Harrison Elementary in Youngstown finally set to be torn down

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was charged with trespassing Saturday at the old Harrison Elementary School in Youngstown.

It’s a building that has sat abandoned for years and caught fire two months ago.

WKBN made several calls Saturday asking members of the Youngstown School Board, which owns the property, why the old elementary school was never torn down following that fire.

Interim Superintendent Steve Stohla said he just signed off on the paperwork Friday to demolish the structure.

“It’s dangerous the way it is right now with part of it collapsed and walls still standing up,” Stohla said. “More so the threat than the eyesore.”

Back in November when the fire broke out inside of the gym causing the roof to collapse, firefighters said it should be demolished by the end of the day.

But that never happened.

“After the fire, it was deemed that there was nothing of value in it,” Stohla said. “We decided that it was a danger, so we were gonna have it torn down and we put it up for some estimates. Only one company called back. It was pretty high and the city said they would also do the demolishing, but we had to wait for an estimate.”

As it stands now, it will cost the city about $93,000 to have the old Harrison Elementary School torn down. The Youngstown school board will pay $75,000 of that. Insurance will cover the rest.

The bulk of that price is due to asbestos in what’s left of the structure.

According to City School Spokesperson Denise Dick, once the demolition takes place, the School Board will work with the city to put a fence up around the vacant lot. Stohla said, however, they’re not sure what will now happen to that land, which is just off Route 62.

“I’m not sure who’s call I will be, but I’m sure that we don’t need anymore schools,” he said. “But maybe they’re going to put it up for sale. I don’t know.”

School Board members said they plan to have the school completely torn down by sometime next week.

