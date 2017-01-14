Kennedy earns impressive win over WPIAL power Lincoln Park

Drew Magestro led the way with 19 points.

By Published:
Drew Magestro was one of three KC players in double-figures Saturday as they grabbed a win over state-ranked Lincoln Park.
Drew Magestro was one of three KC players in double-figures Saturday as they grabbed a win over state-ranked Lincoln Park.

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA (WKBN)-The Kennedy Catholic boys trailed after the first quarter but never looked back after, getting the win over Lincoln Park 79-68.

Coming into the game, the Golden Eagles were ranked #1 in Class A while the Leopards were ranked #3 in Class 3A.

The win also keeps Kennedy’s impressive streak over PA teams alive. They haven’t lost to an in-state team since December of 2015.

Drew Magestro led the way for KC with 19 while Maceo Austin had 18, and Clay O’Dell added 17.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 10-1 with the win.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s