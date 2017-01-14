Mary L. Quisenberry Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Mary L. “Weezie” Quisenberry, 78, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Humility House in Austintown.

She was born on May 17, 1938, in Austintown, daughter to the late Ewing E. Creed and Mary Alberta (Randel) Creed-Roth and step-daughter to the late Herbert Roth.

Mary was an Austintown Fitch High School graduate and went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in French from Youngstown State University.

Mary then served her country in the United States Marine Corps where she earned the rank of 2nd Lieutenant.

After her military service, Mary enjoyed a 25-year career working in administration for the English department at YSU. After retiring in 1996, Mary volunteered as a docent for the Butler Art Museum in Youngstown.

Mary will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She contributed to many different charities including various veteran and firefighter organizations and public television, which she enjoyed watching.

Mary also was a devoted Cleveland sports fan.

Mary will be dearly missed by her children, Jeffrey Quisenberry, Carolyn Kerensky, Mary E. Quisenberry and Lee “Randy” (Kerry) Quisenberry; her eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; her sisters, Carolyn Stellers, Elaine Jean (Jim) Payak and Phyllis Roth and numerous nephews.

In addition to her parents and step-father, Mary is preceded in death by her younger brother, Herbert Roth, Jr. and her daughter-in-law, Leiana Quisenberry.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, January 17 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Ave., where a funeral service will follow visitation at 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may send condolences to www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



