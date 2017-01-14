Mary Olive Stull (Freeland) Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Mary (Freeland) Stull, age 84, formerly of Warren, passed peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Humility House in Autintown.

She was born in Youngstown on April 13, 1932 a daughter of the late James & Mae (Eastman) Freeland.

Mary is survived by her son, Harry (Lori) Stull of Howland Twp.; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her children, Bonnie Setting, Tina Fauvie, Kathy, Albert and Edward Stull; siblings, James, Cecil, Robert, Kenneth, Chuck, Harry, Richard Freeland and Ruby Hamner.

Mary was very proud of her American Indian heritage but would have liked most of all to be remembered as a devout Christian.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To send condolences to Mary’s’ family please visit www.cremateohio.com.



