Morse scores 40, not enough to top UIC

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-Cameron Morse scored 40 points for the third time in his career, but the Youngstown State men’s basketball team fell 92-89 in overtime to UIC on Saturday night at Beeghly Center.

Morse had 33 points at the end of regulation, and he had seven of the Penguins’ 13 points in the overtime session. He was 15-of-35 from the field, 6-for-12 from 3-point range and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line. Braun Hartfield finished with a career-high 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting. Sophomore Devin Haygood had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Dominique Matthews came off the bench to lead UIC with 21 points. Kyle Guice made a pair of 3-pointers in overtime and finished with a dozen points.

Youngstown State led for five more minutes than the Flames as the teams battled through 21 ties and 15 lead changes. The largest lead for either team was eight.

YSU led by seven four times in the first half, the final time coming at 22-15 on a Hartfield putback. UIC scored the next seven points to tie the game at 22, and the Flames took a 30-27 lead into the locker room.

Neither team led by more than three in the second half until Morse hit a 3-pointer at the 5:04 mark to put the Penguins up 68-64. Matthews made triple for UIC on its next possession, and K.J. Santos’ three-point play with 4:04 remaining gave UIC a 70-69 lead. Guice’s trey with 2:05 left capped a 12-3 Flames run that put them ahead 76-71. YSU scored the final five points of regulation on a three-point play by Hartfield and a Brett Frantz basket off an inbounds pass under the hoop with 28 seconds remaining.

Youngstown State led 77-76 and 78-77 in overtime before the Flames went on a 10-2 run to go up 87-80 with 1:06 remaining. The final five points of that spurt came following offensive rebounds. YSU got within four after Morse hit two 3s, and Hartfield beat the buzzer with a putback for the final tally.

Both teams shot under 35 percent in the opening half but rebounded to shoot better than 50 percent in the second half. UIC was 4-for-6 from the field and 6-of-11 from the free-throw line in overtime, and YSU was 4-for-12 from the field in the extra five minutes.

Youngstown State will play at Detroit Mercy on Monday 7 p.m.