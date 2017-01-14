Storm Team 27: Cloudy and cold

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It will be cloudy and cold to start the weekend with high temperatures will stay in the middle 30s. There is the chance for snow showers and freezing rain in the southern part of the Valley as a major storm stays mainly to the south of us. Slick conditions could be possible. Partly sunny skies are expected on Sunday with highs climbing to the upper 30s. Temperatures will trend warmer next week with rain chances returning to the forecast.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow/wintry mix mainly south. (40%)

High: 36

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 23

Sunday: Parlty sunny.

High: 38

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 42 Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (70%)

High: 52 Low: 40

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 49 Low: 50

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

High: 47 Low: 50

Friday : Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 53 Low: 34

