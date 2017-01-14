Storm Team 27: Cloudy and cold

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
It will be cloudy and cold to start the weekend with high temperatures will stay in the middle 30s. There is the chance for snow showers and freezing rain in the southern part of the Valley as a major storm stays mainly to the south of us. Slick conditions could be possible. Partly sunny skies are expected on Sunday with highs climbing to the upper 30s. Temperatures will trend warmer next week with rain chances returning to the forecast.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow/wintry mix mainly south. (40%)
High: 36

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 23

Sunday: Parlty sunny.
High: 38

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 42    Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (70%)
High: 52    Low: 40

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 49    Low: 50

Thursday: Partly cloudy.
High: 47    Low: 50

Friday : Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 53    Low: 34

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s