Storm Team 27: Sunshine returns Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

We are tracking sunny skies returning for the end of our weekend. By Monday night the rain will return and temperatures will rise. Throughout the week we will continually see highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. The rain will last until Wednesday and another system will move in Friday night.

Forecast

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy

High: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 37 Low: 23

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for evening rain showers. (30% PM)

High: 42 Low: 36

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)

High: 52 Low: 38

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 41 Low: 31

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy.

High: 47 Low: 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 46 Low: 42

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 53

