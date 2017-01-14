Two Valley women invited to Presidential Inauguration

Judie Shortreed of Cortland and Mary Theis of Warren were chosen for special invites to Friday's ceremony in Washington D.C.

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — On Judie Shortreed’s fridge hangs the invitation she received for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next Friday.

“Oh my god, I couldn’t believe it,” said Shortreed, a Cortland native. “I honestly couldn’t believe it.”

Both Shortreed and Mary Theis of Warren were chosen for special invites to Friday’s ceremony in Washington D.C. This will be the first time either of them will be at a Presidential Inauguration.

The two women will have close seating for the oath of office ceremony and will also be going to the Presidential Inaugural Ball.

raw_inaug_women_letterThey spent a lot of time campaigning for Trump throughout 2015 and say this will be a rewarding experience.

“History is going to be made and we’re gonna be part of it,” Theis said. “That’s what I like to do — I’ve been part of a lot of history and I just want to continue on.”

Trump was the first Republican presidential nominee to win Trumbull County since Richard Nixon in 1972.

“It’s just going to be such a memorial, historic, memorable time,” Shortreed said. “I just can’t imagine not going now.”

It’s not just a trip for pleasure for folks in the Valley — it’s also a trip for education.

Students from Lordstown High School political history will cap off a busy 2016 with a trip to the Presidential Inauguration.

“I’m excited to go,” Blaze Miller, a Lordstown High sophomore, said. “We’re going to the inauguration, but we’re also going to tour Washington D.C., which I’ve never been there. It’s going to be super exciting — always wanted to go.”

The Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony for Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence begins at noon on Friday. The ceremony will also feature a number of readings and prayers from different faiths.

