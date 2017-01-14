Warren Harding’s Bowden verbals to Kentucky

Lynn Bowden, Warren Harding

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding standout Lynn Bowden has verbally committed to play college football at Kentucky.

He made the official announcement Saturday at a reception at Caffe Capri in Boardman.

Bowden set five school records and tied two others in his two seasons as a Raider including a school record 2,277 yards rushing (and 36 TDs) in 2016.

The senior QB also had 1,366 yards and another 19 touchdowns through the air and finished runner-up for Ohio’s Mr. Football award.

Bowden is the first ever 4-time ‘member’ of the Big 22 and is also a 2-time ‘winner’ of the Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year.

