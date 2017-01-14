YSU students, local charities make 800 sandwiches for MLK march

They'll be handing them out at Sunday's MLK Peace March as part of the MLK Homeless Outreach and Peace Initiative event

By Published: Updated:
It was sandwich-mania at Valley Christian School Saturday morning. Youngstown State Honors College students -- along with The American Food Forest, Taft Promise Neighborhood and several other groups -- prepared hundreds of sandwiches. They'll be handing them out -- as well as coats and hats -- at Sunday's MLK Peace March as part of the weekend-long MLK Homeless Outreach and Peace Initiative event.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was sandwich-mania at Valley Christian School Saturday morning.

Youngstown State Honors College students — along with The American Food Forest, Taft Promise Neighborhood and several other groups — prepared more than 800 sandwiches. They’ll be handing them out — as well as coats and hats — at Sunday’s MLK Peace March as part of the weekend-long MLK Homeless Outreach and Peace Initiative event.

“The event was a combined effort through YSU, which was looking for something to do in the community,” said Autumn Andrews of American Food Forest. “The American Food Forest has many connections in the area, and we pulled together to make an event for tomorrow.”

The original goal Saturday was to make 500 sandwiches. But in three hours, 20 volunteers made 804 sandwiches.

Organizers hope that these sandwiches will help hundreds in need this weekend.

“We know that Schwebels did give about 250 loaves of bread,” said Elisabeth Winston, a YSU Honors senior. “We also have a lot of donations from the community, like monetary donations. And actually, a lot from YSU students in the form of canned goods and winter coats and jackets.”

Winston said YSU Honors College students were eager to help out.

“I wanted to be here because I know that I am making a direct impact on the community that I live in,” she said.

Americorps Vista member Ira Cross agrees. He said making a sandwich has never felt more important.

“It’s a little more emotional,” Cross said. “So I add a little bit of love to each sandwich, that’s what I’ll say.”

And for David Moser of Valley Christian, these sandwiches go beyond bread, meat and cheese.

“I believe that this is more than just a meal or a sandwich for somebody,” Moser said. “This actually becomes a connection between one person and another person who’s in need.”

Sunday’s Peace March starts at 1 p.m. in front of Conroy’s on South Avenue. WKBN reporter Cameron O’Brien will be at the march and bring you all the information from there.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s