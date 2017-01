YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident in Youngstown sent multiple people to the hospital Sunday night.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Glenwood and Midlothian.

A Pontiac Bonneville failed to yield at the right-a-way. The Pontiac ran into a Buick SUV, setting off the air bags in both cars.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The intersection was closed for over an hour as Boardman Towing and Recovery helped clean up the scene.