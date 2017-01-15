Athanasiou, Red Wings rally to rout Penguins 6-3

DETROIT (AP) – Andreas Athanasiou went end to end with the puck, split defenders and scored early in the third period, giving the Detroit Red Wings their first lead in a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Detroit coach Jeff Blashill won a challenge shortly after on a potential tying goal by Pittsburgh. It was negated because of goaltender interference caused by Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin pushing Detroit’s Justin Abdelkader into Jared Coreau.

Mike Green scored a power-play goal midway through the third period, giving the Red Wings a two-goal lead, and Henrik Zetterberg added another goal to give them the final cushion.

Malkin got his 18th goal of the season early in the second period and Kris Letang scored 27 seconds into the game, giving Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead. Letang left the game in the first period with what appeared to be an injured left knee.

Coreau made 28 saves for the Red Wings in his first start at home. Pittsburgh’s Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots.

