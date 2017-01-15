Hundreds march Youngstown for Martin Luther King, homeless

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Following in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps — on his birthday no less.

That’s what hundreds of people did at the weekend-long MLK Peace March and Homeless Outreach event in Youngstown.

Two marches took place Sunday — one on the north side of the city, one on the south side. Both intended to help the homeless and honor Dr. Martin Luther King.

Saturday, 20 volunteers made 804 sandwiches. They handed them out at Sunday’s event.

Also on the menu was wedding and stuffed pepper soup.

And to go with the free meal were hats, gloves and other clothing items — all for free.

YSU Honors College and several other organizations collected these items months in advance.

“We’ve been putting signs up, sending emails out, trying to get the word out,” Connor O’Kane of the YSU Honors College said. “And getting not just the Honors College to donate and help out, but the whole university.”

Organizers said events like this speak volumes given the climate in the country.

“It’s showing that all walks of life can come together for one mutual understanding,” Victoria Allen said.

As for Dr. King….

“I think Dr. King would be happy,” Mason Carratt of the American Food Forest said. “He is happy looking at what happened here today.”