Linda L (Huffman) Hartung Obituary

RAVENNA, Ohio – Linda L. Hartung, 58, of Ravenna, entered into eternal life peacefully at home with her family at her side at 1:00 a.m. Sunday, January 15, 2017 following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Linda was born on December 12, 1958 in Cleveland the daughter of Wayman G. and Esther A. Szopo Huffman and was a lifelong area resident of Ravenna.

Linda attended Maplewood Career and Technical School and graduated with her class in 1977 from Ravenna High School.

A hard worker all of her life, Linda cherished the time that she spent with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

She was an avid sewer.

A loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Linda will be sadly missed and cherished by her mother of Ravenna; her two children Nicole (Ryan) Stelzer of Ravenna and Mathew (Kate) Hartung of Edinburg; her sister, Sharon (Pete) Mikula of Cambridge; three grandchildren, Madyson and Tyler Stelzer and Chad Hartung and by nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her father and a son, Chad Michael Hartung.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 11:00 – 12:45 p.m. at the First Church of God, 237 New Milford Road, Ravenna, Ohio 44266.

A memorial service to celebrate Linda’s life will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the church with Pastor Allen Fletcher as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, should friends desire contributions may be sent to the family to be given in Linda’s memory to a charity of their choice.

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the Hartung and Stelzer family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691.

Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakandsons.com to view this tribute and share condolences to the Hartung and Stelzer family.



