Police: Driver leaves car full of medicine, credit cards after crash on Midlothian Blvd.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a woman who crashed her car into a telephone pole around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The crash happened on the corner of Midlothian and Sunset boulevards.

A man who lives in the nearby apartments said he saw a woman get out of the car and leave the accident.

After searching the car, officers said they found prescription drugs and multiple credit cards.

Although they currently don’t know who the driver of the car is, the description from the witness and the actual owner of the car (once police ran its plates) didn’t match up.