Robert A. “Bobby” Hadley Obituary

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – Lifetime East Liverpool resident Robert A. “Bobby” Hadley passed away suddenly after a two week illness on Sunday, January 15, 2017. Bobby, who was just 54, was a beloved brother, father, uncle and friend.

Born in East Liverpool on April 15, 1962, he was a son of the late Patricia Hughes Hadley, who died March 23, 2013 and Robert L. Hadley, who died May 19, 2012.

Bobby was a 1980 graduate of East Liverpool High School and was well known for his pleasant demeanor and his kindness to everyone he met.

For over 20 years, he worked on the highway crew for the Ohio Department of Transportation. In his free time, he loved to play golf, especially with his son, Adam, who survives him in East Liverpool.

Bobby is also survived by two sisters, Catherine L. Smith and her husband, David and Amy Gill, both of East Liverpool; as well as a brother, David G. Hadley and his wife, Marsae, also of East Liverpool. Bobby was also loved dearly by the nieces and nephews he leaves behind.

Friends may visit at the Dawson Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 18 where the family will be present from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Evangelist Will Montgomery will conduct a service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, January 19 at the funeral home.

Bobby will be laid to rest near his parents at Columbiana County Memorial Park.

View his memorial webpage and express condolences to the family online at www.dawsonfuneralhome.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 17 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.