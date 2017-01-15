Storm Team 27: Rain returns Monday evening

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight clouds will develop and lows will drop back down into the mid 20s. Tomorrow warmer air moves in with highs in the low 40s. Then Monday evening showers begin to build back into the area. Expect the rain to last off and on through the day Tuesday.

Forecast

Sunday Night: Increasing Clouds.

Low: 24

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for evening rain showers. (30% PM)

High: 41

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. (80%)

Low: 36

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)

High: 53 Low: 38

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 40 Low: 32

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

High: 44 Low: 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 46 Low: 38

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 51 Low: 41

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 53

