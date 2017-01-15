Storm Team 27: Sunshine returns for the second half of the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Some sunshine will return for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s into the afternoon. Clouds will increase late today into tonight. It will be a cloudy but mild start to the workweek with high temperatures reaching the lower 40s. It will be even warmer on Tuesday with highs in the 50s. Rain showers will be likely on Tuesday.

Forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny.
High:   37

Tonight:   Partly cloudy
High:   23

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for evening rain showers.  (30% PM)
High:   42

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Rain showers likely.  (80%)
High:   52    Low:   35

Wednesday:   Chance showers.  (60%)
High:   40    Low:   38

Thursday:   Mostly Cloudy.
High:   45    Low:   32

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (30%)
High:   48    Low:   33

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:   52    Low:   35

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:   49    Low:   34

