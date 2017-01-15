Warren apartment catches fire, destroys family of 4’s home

The woman living there and her three children all made it out safely

A family is without a home after a fire in Warren Sunday afternoon.

Just after 12:30 p.m., a fire broke out in a child’s bedroom in a Douglas Street Northwest Apartment.

The woman living there and her three children all made it out safely. The other families in that building also made it out without injury.

Warren Fire Department had the fire under control in a matter of minutes. But the apartment had already sustained structural and fire damage.

The other apartments took smoke damage.

Warren’s Assistant Fire Chief said he did not know if they would be displaced.

The fire is under investigation.

The Assistant Chief of Warren also said there were empty fire extinguishers in the apartment, suggesting they tried to put the fire out. He believes that delayed them calling the fire department.

