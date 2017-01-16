Activists spread Dr. King’s message in Youngstown, Warren

Martin Luther King, Jr. workshops in Youngstown and Warren saw good attendance Monday

Published:
Activists hold workshops in Youngstown and Warren to spread Martin Luther King, Jr.'s message.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Martin Luther King, Jr. workshops – one in Youngstown and the other in Warren – shared his views Monday about the importance of education, friendship, choosing love over hate, and rejecting racism.

The 34th annual Remembrance of Martin Luther King in Youngstown had a busy workshop schedule, discussing reform and concerns of youth.

The event was as much about education as it was explaining a negative effect on minorities’ access to goods, services, and opportunities.

“We are making progress. We’re making sure we’re not just preaching to the choir, that we’re bringing more and more people in,” Jonathan Bentley said. “Whatever knowledge is instilled in people from this particular workshop, that they’re going forward and talking to the community.”

It’s more than just raising public awareness. The idea is everyone must work together and contribute for strong families, schools, and governments while also embracing and ensuring Dr. King’s messages on achieving social justice.

“That no matter if you’re black, white, Christian, non-Christian, there’s a fundamental conversation about race, about fairness, about equality that still needs to happen,” DeVante Hudson said.

Outside the headlines, some progress has been achieved.

One of the workshop’s goals is to encourage Valley residents to make Dr. King’s thinking a fabric of life.

“Dr. King’s whole thing and marching is nonviolence, bring peace and bring everyone together,” Omar Aslam said.

Many still believe there’s hope for change and a better tomorrow. They think there are leaders out there who can connect, promote honest dialogue, and develop strategic action.

In Warren, the MLK focus was on building bridges in community leadership.

“Unfortunately, we do not hear from the ones who have that promise,” said Warren Mayor Doug Franklin. “The ones who protest always seem to get the attention, but there are a lot of great young people who are doing the right thing in our communities and they’re doing it the right way.”

Both MLK workshops saw good attendance.

