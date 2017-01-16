Angelo A. Piccirilli Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Angelo A. Piccirilli passed away Monday, January 16, 2017.

Angelo was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania on May 3, 1922.

He had worked at Westinghouse Electric in Sharon and Pittsburgh.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Karen Burich (David) and Cindy Burich (Robert); a son, Bob (Susan); sister, Rose; brothers, John and Rocco (Jean); eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister and one brother.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday, January 19 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 19 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 18 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.