Angelo A. Piccirilli Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Angelo A. Piccirilli passed away on January 16, 2017 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was born on May 3, 1922 in Sharpsville Pennsylvania.

He worked at Westinghouse Electric in Sharon and Pittsburgh.

He leaves behind his wife, Patricia (Glover) Piccirilli; two daughters, Karen (David) Burich and Cindy (Robert) Burich; son, Bob (Susan) Piccirilli; two brothers, John Piccirilli and Rocco (Jean) Piccirilli;

eight grandchildren, Amy Garrett, David Burich, Tricia Schweiss, Alysha Ripple, Anthony Piccirilli, Nicholas Piccirilli, Christopher Burich and Lisa Nicastro; six great-grandchildren, Austin and Ava Garrett, Dexten Burich, Paxton Burich, Harper Burich and Mylan Schweiss.

Preceding him in death is his mother, Nancy (Ginotonnia) Piccirilli; father, Joseph Piccirilli; sister, Nora Roscoe and his brother, Louis Piccirilli.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, January 19 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 18, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory as well as Thursday, January 19 from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Family and Friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 17 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



