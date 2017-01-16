Benefits fight for Jackson Twp.’s Camp Lejeune vet continues

Dave Metzler, formerly of Jackson Township, said he was poisoned by bad water at Camp Lejeune

Former Marine Dave Metzler has suffered a variety of health problems after his time in the service at Camp LeJeune. His daughter, Patty Metzler, said the VA has denied his request for health benefits, saying that he could not prove the medical issues were caused by the contaminated water there,
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Officials with Veterans Affairs announced Friday that $2 billion is now available for disability payments for anyone who served at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina between 1953 and 1987 when the water was tainted.

Dave Metzler, formerly of Jackson Township, and his daughter, Patty, have been fighting for his benefits for four years.They said he was poisoned by bad water during his years serving the Marines at Camp Lejeune.

They said he was poisoned by bad water during his years serving the Marines at Camp Lejeune, causing him to suffer from neurological problems and chronic pain.

Patty called the VA’s announcement progress. However, her father’s neurobehavioral condition is not included among the eight accepted diagnoses, though Patty hopes it soon will be.

Dave has been denied benefits twice and is waiting for a third hearing.

He served at Camp Lejeune in the late 1950s.

Dave hasn’t worked in years and now needs oxygen and a scooter to get around.

Patty plans to attend a conference on Saturday near Camp Lejeune where the disability payments will be discussed.

