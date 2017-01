YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The body of a man was found Monday morning on a walking trail in Youngstown.

The body was discovered about 5:30 a.m. by a passerby on a trail off of Kendis Circle.

The coroner was called out to help in the investigation.

Police did not release any details at the scene.

