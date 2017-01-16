Cargo planes crashes into neighborhood in Kyrgyzstan, 32 dead

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan (AP) – The Health Ministry in Kyrgyzstan says a cargo plane crashed in a residential area just outside the Central Asian country’s main airport, killing 32 people.

The ministry said Monday that the Turkish airline Boeing 747 crash-landed just outside the Manas airport, south of the capital Bishkek, killing at least 15 people in a residential area adjacent to the airport as well as 17 people onboard the plane.

Local emergency services are working on the scene.

Until 2014, the U.S. military operated a military installation at the Manas airport, using it primarily for its operations in Afghanistan.

Kyrgyzstan plane crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)