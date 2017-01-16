Charles D. Grapentine Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A memorial celebration of life will be held for Charles D. Grapentine, 77, of Youngstown who passed away Monday evening, January 16, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Boardman.

Charles was born August 14, 1939 in Youngstown the son of Charles J. and Josephine M. (Toporcer) Grapentine and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School class of 1957 and was a Television Repairman with Tony’s T.V. from the mid 1950 until 1985.

From 1985 until 1998 Charles worked on his own, repairing televisions.

He was a member of the Fitch High School class of 1957 Breakfast Club which meets at Denny’s in Austintown on the first Wednesday of every month. Chuck enjoyed roller-skating, working on electronics and flea marketing. He was an avid collector of glassware and pocket watches, among other things.

Chuck leaves two children, Mark (Frances) Grapentine of Roebling New Jersey and Eileen (John) Wolfe of Berkeley Springs West Virginia; seven grandchildren, Stacey, David, Erin, Victoria, Michael, Ashley and Steven, as well as five great-grandchildren, Owen, Tyler, Kieran, Ryan and Hadley.

Besides his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Lerch.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibroses Foundation 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500 Chicago Illinois 60611, in Chuck’s name.

