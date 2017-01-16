Dorothy M. Knorr Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Dorothy M. Knorr passed away Monday, January 16, 2017 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy was born November 21, 1923 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late John A. and Matilda Patrick Cavanaugh.

Dorothy was a member of St. John Paul II Parish and it’s Altar and Rosary Society. She participated in the prayer circle at the church.

Dorothy was a very caring person, she never missed sending out a birthday card with a joke inside to her family members. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame fan.

Dorothy worked as a telephone operator in Pittsburgh for seven years prior to marring John Knorr on July 1, 1950.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Mary Beth (Gary) Rovini of Warren; her sons, Daniel (Lori) Knorr of Warren and Paul (Teresa) Knorr of Austin, Minnesota; her daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Knorr of Vienna; two brothers, James (Helen) Cavanaugh and Robert Cavanaugh both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Knorr; one son, John Knorr and one brother, Jack Cavanaugh.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church in Dorothy’s name.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2017 at St. John Paul II Parish, 420 North St. NW, Warren, Ohio with Reverend John R. Lody officiating.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Rd. NE, Warren and from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Friday, Januar 20, prior to the services at the church.

Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 18 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.