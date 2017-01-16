Firefighters: Warren family tried to fight apartment fire themselves



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators still haven’t pinpointed what sparked Sunday’s fire at a Warren apartment building.

A family of four’s lower level apartment at Warren Heights on Douglas Street caught fire yesterday afternoon.

Fire crews said it appears the family living in the unit where the fire started tried tackling it themselves.

“Fire extinguisher was found near or around the bedroom so it may have appeared that the occupants tried to put it out themselves before we arrived,” said Warren Fire Captain Mark Thigpen.

He said firefighters attacked the flames aggressively.

“Crews had it out within 15 minutes but more importantly – early detection – they called us, we got there, and put it out, and no one was injured or harmed.”

Management had to close the building for the time being. People living in its 12 units had to find somewhere else to stay.

“It’s under investigation now but it started in, or around, or near the bedroom area,” Thigpen said.

The fire caused a lot of damage – about $50,000 worth in that apartment, plus smoke throughout the building.

“Those flames were big. It was bad,” Deanna Behner said.

Luckily, everyone made it out safely.

“I’m just glad that everybody was safe, and everybody’s okay, and all the kids made it out,” Behner said. “It’s just…a bad experience for the people.”

Thigpen said the smoke detectors, which were hardwired through the maintenance company, were active and working, and part of the early detection.

