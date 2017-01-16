Former Ringling Bros. clown reflects on career as circus ends

The final Ringling Bros. show will be in Uniondale, New York on May 21

CNN Newsource Published: Updated:
Clown hopefuls Mariko Iwasa, third from left and Latoya Williams, second from right, practice expressing sadness with two professional clowns as others watch during auditions for the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus Clown College at Madison Square Garden in New York, Monday, April 6, 2009.
Clown hopefuls Mariko Iwasa, third from left and Latoya Williams, second from right, practice expressing sadness with two professional clowns as others watch during auditions for the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus Clown College at Madison Square Garden in New York, Monday, April 6, 2009. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN) – It’s one of the first names that many think of when it comes to the circus, but after 146 years of entertaining people all over the country, Ringling Brothers Circus is ending its “Greatest Show on Earth.” 

CNN spoke to a former clown who worked for Ringling Brothers. He reflected on his time in the circus.

Watch the above video for his reaction.

The Ringling Brothers will perform 30 shows between now and May in cities across the country, including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston and Brooklyn.

The final show will be in Uniondale, New York on May 21.

