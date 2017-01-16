Former Ringling Bros. clown reflects on career as circus ends

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN) – It’s one of the first names that many think of when it comes to the circus, but after 146 years of entertaining people all over the country, Ringling Brothers Circus is ending its “Greatest Show on Earth.”

CNN spoke to a former clown who worked for Ringling Brothers. He reflected on his time in the circus.

The Ringling Brothers will perform 30 shows between now and May in cities across the country, including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston and Brooklyn.

The final show will be in Uniondale, New York on May 21.